Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 168,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 139,118 shares.The stock last traded at $1.2320 and had previously closed at $1.34.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $690.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

