US Bancorp DE Sells 10,149 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Atlassian by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.0% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 201.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 18.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 310.48 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $277.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.30.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $134,471.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,639 shares in the company, valued at $16,972,782.65. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,121 shares of company stock worth $58,076,519. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.