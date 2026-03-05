US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,898,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DPZ opened at $406.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.70 and a fifty-two week high of $499.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.