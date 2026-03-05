US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 4,116.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $146.26 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $202.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.54.

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.