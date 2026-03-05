Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 898526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, SVP Carolyn Ann Frank sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,581.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 191,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,868,645.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,971,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,795,147.20. The trade was a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,832. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

