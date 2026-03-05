Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) CEO Sells $2,098,398.00 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 60,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $2,098,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 430,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,014.25. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE UTI opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.