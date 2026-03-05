Universal BTC Price Tops $71,819.72 on Major Exchanges (UNIBTC)

Universal BTC (UNIBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Universal BTC has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Universal BTC token can currently be purchased for about $71,819.72 or 0.98540675 BTC on exchanges. Universal BTC has a total market capitalization of $213.62 million and approximately $70.63 thousand worth of Universal BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Universal BTC Token Profile

Universal BTC’s total supply is 2,974 tokens. Universal BTC’s official website is www.bedrock.technology. Universal BTC’s official Twitter account is @bedrock_defi.

Buying and Selling Universal BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal BTC (UNIBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Universal BTC has a current supply of 2,974.32312694. The last known price of Universal BTC is 72,363.06823631 USD and is up 7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $198.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bedrock.technology/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

