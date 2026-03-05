UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $286.74 and last traded at $288.59. Approximately 5,353,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,097,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.95 and its 200-day moving average is $326.09. The company has a market capitalization of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,415,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

