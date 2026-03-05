United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $4,654,145.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $4,654,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,688.30. This trade represents a 98.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

UTHR stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $485.06. The stock had a trading volume of 420,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,036. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.90. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $537.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Stories

