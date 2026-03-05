Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $2.78. Unicharm shares last traded at $3.0150, with a volume of 9,995 shares traded.

Unicharm Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Unicharm has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unicharm will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo‐based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

