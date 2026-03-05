UBS Group Raises Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Price Target to $267.00

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GPOR. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

Shares of GPOR stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day moving average of $192.55. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.24 million.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 84,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $17,239,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,605,729 shares in the company, valued at $532,141,976.38. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lester Zitkus sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $881,099.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,281.49. This represents a 37.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 893,835 shares of company stock worth $182,476,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

