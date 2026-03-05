UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $43.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASTS. Scotiabank lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2731.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $2,940,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,220. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,015 shares of company stock worth $149,144 and sold 2,344,621 shares worth $163,788,075. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: TELUS commercial agreement expands ASTS’s addressable market in Canada and provides a clear revenue pathway for consumer services and enterprise/government use cases. Read More.

TELUS commercial agreement expands ASTS’s addressable market in Canada and provides a clear revenue pathway for consumer services and enterprise/government use cases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue materially beat expectations (huge YoY growth, cited as ~2,758% in coverage) and the company reports ample liquidity (~$3.9B), reducing near-term financing risk while validating commercial traction. Read More.

Quarterly revenue materially beat expectations (huge YoY growth, cited as ~2,758% in coverage) and the company reports ample liquidity (~$3.9B), reducing near-term financing risk while validating commercial traction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — BlueBird 6 launch and contract wins (U.S. Space Development Agency and carrier partnerships such as Orange) push ASTS toward a hybrid commercial/defense revenue mix and improve long-term addressable market credibility. Read More.

Operational progress — BlueBird 6 launch and contract wins (U.S. Space Development Agency and carrier partnerships such as Orange) push ASTS toward a hybrid commercial/defense revenue mix and improve long-term addressable market credibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its price target from $43 to $85 but maintained a “neutral” rating — a vote of improved valuation assumptions but not a full buy endorsement (UBS’s PT is below some intraday trading levels). Read More.

UBS raised its price target from $43 to $85 but maintained a “neutral” rating — a vote of improved valuation assumptions but not a full buy endorsement (UBS’s PT is below some intraday trading levels). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent media coverage and momentum pieces highlight ASTS as a top mover in the space sector (helpful for retail interest and liquidity, but not fundamental on its own). Read More.

Recent media coverage and momentum pieces highlight ASTS as a top mover in the space sector (helpful for retail interest and liquidity, but not fundamental on its own). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the filings appear inconsistent/zeroed (likely a data/reporting artifact), so there’s no clear evidence of elevated short pressure currently.

Short-interest data in the filings appear inconsistent/zeroed (likely a data/reporting artifact), so there’s no clear evidence of elevated short pressure currently. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed a larger net loss than Wall Street expected (loss vs. forecast), and EPS missed estimates — underlines that scaling and cost control remain challenges even with revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 results showed a larger net loss than Wall Street expected (loss vs. forecast), and EPS missed estimates — underlines that scaling and cost control remain challenges even with revenue growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights widening losses and rising costs despite top-line expansion, keeping profitability timelines uncertain and sustaining a negative reported margin profile. Read More.

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

