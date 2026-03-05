UBS Group Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $52.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Matador Resources stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 268,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,421. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $847.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.13 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Matador Resources by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 182.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5,927.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

