U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Major Shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor Sells 265,170 Shares of Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 265,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $363,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,269.63. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Joshua Lane Batchelor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Joshua Lane Batchelor sold 434,830 shares of U.S. Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $543,537.50.
USEG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 4,453,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,331. U.S. Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company that acquires, develops and operates hydrocarbon properties across onshore regions in the United States. The company’s activities encompass geological evaluation, drilling, completion and working-interest management, with an emphasis on cost-efficient development of discovered reserves and maximizing production from existing assets.
Over time, U.S. Energy has pursued growth through disciplined lease acquisitions, joint-venture partnerships and targeted drilling programs.
