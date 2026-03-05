Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 149.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

