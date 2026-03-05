Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $94.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

