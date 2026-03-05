TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 1,692.96%.

Here are the key takeaways from TScan Therapeutics' conference call:

Strong Phase I signals: TScan reported a 0.5 hazard ratio for relapse-free survival versus control, consistent MRD conversions to negative and detectable engineered T cells long-term, with only minimal CRS/ICANS events attributed to the product.

Regulatory clarity and a clear development path: TScan has an FDA end-of-phase agreement on a genetically randomized pivotal trial, plans to launch in Q2, and expects a top-line readout by end of 2028, which materially de-risks the pathway to approval if results hold.

Manufacturing advancement: a commercial-ready process shortens manufacturing from 17 to 12 days , Cohort C (10+ patients) is enrolled using that process, and Q2 data are expected to confirm comparability and support pivotal launch.

Commercial opportunity and expansion plan: management estimates ~2,100 U.S. patients for TSC-101 (pricing example $675k → ~$1.4B peak U.S. revenue) and expansion across additional HLA types could raise the global addressable market to ~15,000 patients, but these are management projections dependent on uptake and pricing.

Commercial opportunity and expansion plan: management estimates ~2,100 U.S. patients for TSC-101 (pricing example $675k → ~$1.4B peak U.S. revenue) and expansion across additional HLA types could raise the global addressable market to ~15,000 patients, but these are management projections dependent on uptake and pricing. Key risks remain: the Phase I dataset is small (23 treated vs 19 control), some patients still relapsed (including after additional dosing), pivotal trial size/powering is not finalized and depends on Cohort C results, so timing and outcome uncertainty remain significant.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCRX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TScan Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Insider Activity

In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 80,069 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $72,062.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,937,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,674.40. This represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 161,801 shares of company stock worth $145,621. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan’s approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

