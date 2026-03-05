TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 1,692.96%.
Here are the key takeaways from TScan Therapeutics’ conference call:
- Strong Phase I signals: TScan reported a 0.5 hazard ratio for relapse-free survival versus control, consistent MRD conversions to negative and detectable engineered T cells long-term, with only minimal CRS/ICANS events attributed to the product.
- Regulatory clarity and a clear development path: TScan has an FDA end-of-phase agreement on a genetically randomized pivotal trial, plans to launch in Q2, and expects a top-line readout by end of 2028, which materially de-risks the pathway to approval if results hold.
- Manufacturing advancement: a commercial-ready process shortens manufacturing from 17 to 12 days, Cohort C (10+ patients) is enrolled using that process, and Q2 data are expected to confirm comparability and support pivotal launch.
- Commercial opportunity and expansion plan: management estimates ~2,100 U.S. patients for TSC-101 (pricing example $675k → ~$1.4B peak U.S. revenue) and expansion across additional HLA types could raise the global addressable market to ~15,000 patients, but these are management projections dependent on uptake and pricing.
- Key risks remain: the Phase I dataset is small (23 treated vs 19 control), some patients still relapsed (including after additional dosing), pivotal trial size/powering is not finalized and depends on Cohort C results, so timing and outcome uncertainty remain significant.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 80,069 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $72,062.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,937,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,674.40. This represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 161,801 shares of company stock worth $145,621. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan’s approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
