Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $213.80 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,860,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. Telegram, Facebook, Instagram”

