Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,498 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 113,490 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $3,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trupanion by 66.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Weiss Ratings raised Trupanion from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Trupanion Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 4,645 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $118,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $363,837.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,136.72. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,315 shares of company stock worth $730,002. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

