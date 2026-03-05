TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Nicholas Corcoran Sells 2,966 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $412,629.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,088.72. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TMDX stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.43. The stock had a trading volume of 60,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.78. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Several analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 62.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

