TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Gerardo Hernandez Sells 7,236 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.21, for a total transaction of $1,065,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,367.69. This trade represents a 33.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gerardo Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Gerardo Hernandez sold 375 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $52,170.00.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ TMDX opened at $147.66 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.67.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.
TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.
