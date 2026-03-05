TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Gerardo Hernandez Sells 7,236 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.21, for a total transaction of $1,065,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,367.69. This trade represents a 33.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gerardo Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Gerardo Hernandez sold 375 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $52,170.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $147.66 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TransMedics Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

