Traders Buy Large Volume of PepsiCo Call Options (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 207,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 680% compared to the average daily volume of 26,613 call options.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.70. 7,100,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,752,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $219.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $3,018,813,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.