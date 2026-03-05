Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $291.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

