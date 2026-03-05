Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) CEO Acquires $12,400.00 in Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 22,677 shares in the company, valued at $140,597.40. The trade was a 9.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Andrew Dakos acquired 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos acquired 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $36,180.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos bought 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,700.00.

Total Return Securities Price Performance

NYSE:SWZ opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total Return Securities in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Total Return Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

