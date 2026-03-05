Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $105.19 and last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 406331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.73.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Toro in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22.

About Toro

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

