TomoChain (TOMO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.89 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,549,562 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

