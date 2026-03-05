Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOL. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,535,887.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Toll Brothers

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $190 price target (~24% upside from current levels), providing a near-term bullish analyst catalyst. Article Title

Truist initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $190 price target (~24% upside from current levels), providing a near-term bullish analyst catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Toll Brothers announced a new luxury community “Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve” near Tomball/Houston — expansion into high-demand Texas markets supports future lot sales and revenue visibility. Article Title

Toll Brothers announced a new luxury community “Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve” near Tomball/Houston — expansion into high-demand Texas markets supports future lot sales and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Grand opening of “Regency at Rockhill Ridge” (55+ active-adult community) in Sellersville, PA — diversifies product mix into active-adult segment and can accelerate closings in a stable demographic. Article Title

Grand opening of “Regency at Rockhill Ridge” (55+ active-adult community) in Sellersville, PA — diversifies product mix into active-adult segment and can accelerate closings in a stable demographic. Positive Sentiment: Grand opening of Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge in Ridgefield, WA — first community in that market increases local brand presence and sell-through opportunities. Article Title

Grand opening of Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge in Ridgefield, WA — first community in that market increases local brand presence and sell-through opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Marketing/sales update: Toll Brothers announced final opportunities at the Mira Vista townhome community in San Diego — signaling tight inventory at that project and potential near-term closings. Article Title

Marketing/sales update: Toll Brothers announced final opportunities at the Mira Vista townhome community in San Diego — signaling tight inventory at that project and potential near-term closings. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several medium‑to‑longer‑term EPS estimates (notably FY2027 and FY2028 upgrades and some quarterly uplifts), which supports longer‑term earnings trajectory assumptions. Article Title

Zacks raised several medium‑to‑longer‑term EPS estimates (notably FY2027 and FY2028 upgrades and some quarterly uplifts), which supports longer‑term earnings trajectory assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a cautious piece noting there’s “not enough conviction” to upgrade to a buy — useful for investor sentiment but not a direct operational update. Article Title

Seeking Alpha published a cautious piece noting there’s “not enough conviction” to upgrade to a buy — useful for investor sentiment but not a direct operational update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also issued a number of near‑term cuts (lowered Q1 2028, Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and some 2026/2027 quarter estimates) and maintains a “Hold” stance — the mixed revisions add uncertainty to short‑term earnings expectations. Article Title

Zacks also issued a number of near‑term cuts (lowered Q1 2028, Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and some 2026/2027 quarter estimates) and maintains a “Hold” stance — the mixed revisions add uncertainty to short‑term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: Barron’s highlights rising mortgage rates and weaker pending/closed sales data, which weigh on builder stocks broadly and could pressure Toll Brothers’ demand and pricing if rates remain elevated. Article Title

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.