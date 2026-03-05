TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman Sells 30,000 Shares

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $161.66 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.28.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.