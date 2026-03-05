Timken Company (The) $TKR Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Timken worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 1,954.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TKR stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on Timken in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.78.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

