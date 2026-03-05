Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) versus Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of -1.61, meaning that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tigo Energy 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and Tigo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Integrated Roofing N/A N/A N/A Tigo Energy -1.82% -263.41% -17.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and Tigo Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00 Tigo Energy $103.54 million 2.50 -$1.88 million ($0.05) -73.40

Tigo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solar Integrated Roofing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

(Get Free Report)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.