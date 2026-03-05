Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion.

Thor Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of THO stock opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $524,474.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,877.56. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 639 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 848 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

