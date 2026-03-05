Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Thor Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Thor Industries Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:THO opened at $90.73 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $524,474.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,877.56. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,494 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,201,000 after buying an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,077 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,262 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 141,542 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,942.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,418 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

