The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reissued their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,140 to GBX 3,280 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,175 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,243.57.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 3,180 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,875 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,580. The company has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,213.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,910.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 123.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current year.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.