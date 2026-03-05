The Walt Disney Company $DIS is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 5.5% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney secured sizable new credit lines ($5.25 billion short-term and $4 billion long-term), improving near-term liquidity and financial flexibility after recent heavy capital spending and M&A-era debt. This reduces refinancing risk and supports operations/capex plans. Disney secures new $5.25 billion short-term credit line
- Positive Sentiment: Disney Cruise Line launched its largest ship, Disney Adventure, from Singapore — a strategic expansion into Southeast Asia that opens a new growth market and incremental revenue from short itineraries. This supports international revenue diversification for Parks & Experiences. Disney launches its Adventure cruise ship — a new foothold in Southeast Asia
- Positive Sentiment: Disney management says Parks demand is outpacing supply with years of growth ahead — a bullish reminder that pricing, occupancy and F&B/merchandising upside remain core earnings drivers even as capacity constraints persist. Disney Parks Demand Outpacing Supply, CFO Says
- Positive Sentiment: Local/community developments and events (Cotino residents moving in; Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic dates) illustrate steady ancillary revenue and brand engagement from real-estate and parks events. These are small but recurring demand signals for Parks/Experiences. Disney’s Cotino community welcomes its first wave of residents
- Neutral Sentiment: Iconic attraction change — Rock N’ Roller Coaster permanently closed and will be replaced; this is notable for fan sentiment but unlikely to materially affect top-line results in isolation. Investors should watch replacement plans for potential marketing/attendance impact. Disney’s wildly popular Rock N’ Roller Coaster is gone forever — here’s what’s replacing it
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for detail on strategy and segment-level outlook but no headline-altering disclosures. Analysts will parse commentary for incremental guidance. DIS Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference 2026 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market reaction since the last earnings report has been weak—coverage pieces note DIS is down ~0.9% since earnings as investors digest forward outlook and estimate revisions despite a recent beat. Watch upcoming guidance/estimate revisions and margin drivers (streaming profitability, parks cadence). Why Is Disney (DIS) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Additional market write-ups (Zacks) echo investor caution post-earnings; expect continued volatility if sentiment around streamer profitability and capital allocation doesn’t improve. Why Is Disney (DIS) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3%
Walt Disney stock opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.