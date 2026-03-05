The Walt Disney Company $DIS is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 5.5% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore raised their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

