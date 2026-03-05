The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 824,954 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $93,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total transaction of $302,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,379.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribel Pumarejo sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $150,201.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock worth $1,883,924. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $232.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

PGR opened at $211.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.51. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $197.92 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

