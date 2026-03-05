The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,996,915 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 29th total of 2,468,979 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 534,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,452.92. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Middleby and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.00. 30,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,485. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14. Middleby has a 1-year low of $110.82 and a 1-year high of $169.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

