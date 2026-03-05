The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $4.25

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.75 to $4.25 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital set a $3.75 target price on Playtika in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.96). Playtika had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

