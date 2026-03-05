TG Therapeutics Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.91 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.10. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.48.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $192.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.15 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 101.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TG updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $875.0–$900.0 million, well above the Street consensus of $784.9 million, signaling stronger top‑line expectations and supporting near‑term sentiment.
- Neutral Sentiment: The company’s FY‑2026 EPS guidance field appears blank in the release (no EPS figure provided), creating short‑term uncertainty about margin expectations even as revenue guidance was raised.
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed earnings estimates across multiple periods on March 3: Q2‑2026 EPS to $0.27 (from $0.28), Q3‑2026 to $0.31 (from $0.34), Q4‑2026 to $0.41 (from $0.47), FY‑2026 to $1.21 (from $1.30) and reduced FY‑2027–FY‑2030 forecasts modestly (e.g., FY‑2027 to $1.86 from $1.95; FY‑2030 to $3.91 from $4.01). These downward revisions suggest analysts are trimming margin or growth assumptions despite stronger revenue guidance.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.
In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.
