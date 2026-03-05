TG Therapeutics Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.10. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $192.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.15 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 101.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: TG updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $875.0–$900.0 million, well above the Street consensus of $784.9 million, signaling stronger top‑line expectations and supporting near‑term sentiment.

TG updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $875.0–$900.0 million, well above the Street consensus of $784.9 million, signaling stronger top‑line expectations and supporting near‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s FY‑2026 EPS guidance field appears blank in the release (no EPS figure provided), creating short‑term uncertainty about margin expectations even as revenue guidance was raised.

The company’s FY‑2026 EPS guidance field appears blank in the release (no EPS figure provided), creating short‑term uncertainty about margin expectations even as revenue guidance was raised. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed earnings estimates across multiple periods on March 3: Q2‑2026 EPS to $0.27 (from $0.28), Q3‑2026 to $0.31 (from $0.34), Q4‑2026 to $0.41 (from $0.47), FY‑2026 to $1.21 (from $1.30) and reduced FY‑2027–FY‑2030 forecasts modestly (e.g., FY‑2027 to $1.86 from $1.95; FY‑2030 to $3.91 from $4.01). These downward revisions suggest analysts are trimming margin or growth assumptions despite stronger revenue guidance.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.