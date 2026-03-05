Teucrium Wheat Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 662% compared to the average daily volume of 887 call options.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WEAT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 536,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,973. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAT. Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

