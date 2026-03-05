Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.6% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $405.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 375.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

