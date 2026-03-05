TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $28.28 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00012983 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003523 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,082,767,141 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is www.terra-classic.io. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
