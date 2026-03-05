Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 target price on Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Tenable alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 1,729,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,462. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tenable has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.79 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. The trade was a 30.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenable by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 83.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.