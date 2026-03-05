Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $352.24 million for the quarter. Teads had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Teads Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 543,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Teads has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teads in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Teads in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teads in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teads from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teads presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teads

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teads in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teads in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Teads in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Teads during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teads

Teads is a global digital media platform specializing in outstream video advertising and high-impact display formats. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TEAD, the company connects advertisers, agencies and publishers through a programmatic marketplace designed to maximize brand engagement across desktop, mobile and connected TV. Teads offers proprietary ad formats such as inRead, outstream expansion units and seamless mobile placements that activate only when visible to the user, helping clients optimize viewability and attention metrics without relying on traditional pre-roll or banner placements.

The Teads platform leverages data-driven targeting and machine learning to serve personalized creative in real time.

Featured Stories

