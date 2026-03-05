Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CTRE opened at $39.29 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

