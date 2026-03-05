Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,422 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,322 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.18.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $292.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.57 and its 200 day moving average is $242.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total transaction of $784,292.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,112.23. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,049.51. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

