Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 3,750 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $4,512,109.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,896. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,630,084.85. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 950,822 shares of company stock valued at $221,948,944. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.41. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.