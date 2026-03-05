Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 127.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of AAON worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of AAON by 25.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after acquiring an additional 117,446 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in AAON by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 27,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in AAON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 553,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AAON by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 560,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Up 0.7%

AAON stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $321,300.19. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,299.08. This trade represents a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Read Our Latest Report on AAON

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.