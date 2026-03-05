TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 306,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $861,000.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.22). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%.The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

