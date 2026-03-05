TD Asset Management Inc Sells 16,634 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,696,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,646,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,768 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,368,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 460,540 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $88,677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $238.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

