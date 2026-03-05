TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Federal Signal by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 237,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.00. Federal Signal Corporation has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The firm had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

